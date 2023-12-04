Guide to Laser and Light-Based Treatments to Reduce Signs of Ageing

Everybody wants to maintain youthful skin and there are advanced skincare technologies that can help address some of the signs of ageing. While it is impossible to reverse the signs of ageing, there are some impressive results that can be achieved with these treatments.

There are many laser skin clinics that you can go to such as The SCCC and there are different treatment options provided by them. Laser and light based treatments used concentration light beams and this can target many skin concerns. As controlled energy is delivered to the deeper layers of the skin, the collagen production in skin is stimulated. This can also help reduce pigmentation and improve the overall skin texture. The effectiveness of the treatment will depend on the appropriateness of the treatment for the specific skin concern, intensity and specific wavelength of the light used. Some of the signs of ageing that are addressed by laser and light based treatments are wrinkles and fine lines, skin elasticity, sunspots, hyperpigmentation and vascular lesions. Faster healing is promoted by fractional laser resurfacing and this is a treatment where small and specific areas of your skin are targeted. This will stimulate collagen production in your skin and help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Your overall skin texture will also improve as a result of this treatment. This is a treatment method that is less invasive compared to traditional laser treatments and it comes with a short recovery time.

IPL or intense pulsed light is a solution for pigmentation such as age spots and sunspots.

It is also used to treat redness in skin that is a result of broken blood vessels. IPL treatments can be customized to address several skin concerns. Non ablative lasers are also used to stimulate collagen production. And these lasers will not damage the outer layers of your skin. This will help improve your skin texture, increase firmness and reduce fine lines. If you are looking for a procedure with very little downtime, this is a good option. There are also treatments that target the deeper layers of the skin such as CO2 laser resurfacing. If you have moderate to severe, sun damage, scars or wrinkles, this is a treatment procedure that you can consider. However, this comes with a long recovery period but the dramatic results that can be achieved can be worth the hassle. Radiofrequency treatments can help address skin laxity in the face and neck. These are non-invasive treatments and have a minimal downtime.

There are certain things you need to consider

When choosing a laser or light based treatment. It is important to consult with a qualified dermatologist or a skincare professional so that you can understand the most suitable treatment option for your skin type and the type of ageing you want to focus on. When considering a treatment, you have to think about how this will affect your lifestyle. Some treatments will have minimal downtime while the most intensive treatments will come with a long recovery period.