How to Introduce Physiotherapy to Seniors

There are many changes in the body brought on by the ageing process and this can limit the physical abilities of seniors and cause discomfort. Some of the issues that seniors deal with as a result of age are pain, mobility issues and decline in cognitive health. Physiotherapy can provide an effective solution when it comes to addressing these issues combined with the efforts of primary healthcare providers.

When introducing physiotherapy to seniors,

You first need to educate them on the benefits brought on by this. There are informational sessions that can shed more light on this subject and there are also educational materials that can be provided. There are also service providers for aged care physiotherapy and you can learn more about this by visiting priorityhealthcare.com.au. During these educational sessions, seniors can learn about how physiotherapy can help manage their pain and improve mobility. Many people have the misconception that physiotherapy is for rehabilitation once you have sustained an injury but this can actually be used as preventative care empowering seniors to manage their health better. Also, physiotherapy is not a one-size-fits-all solution and this is something that has to be highlighted when introducing physiotherapy to seniors. This can be highly personalised, tailored to the requirements of each individual. Each person will be provided a customised care plan depending on their health goals, preferences and needs. You need to highlight that individual concerns are taken into consideration in the creation of this plan.

Many seniors tend to experience pain and discomfort on a daily basis.

This comes with ageing and physiotherapy can be introduced as a non-invasive approach to managing pain. It doesn’t involve any medication and instead, physiotherapists will use techniques such as targeted exercise, stretching and manual therapy in order to alleviate pain. This offers a more holistic approach to healthcare. Social interaction is very important for the mental and emotional wellbeing of seniors. And many tend to suffer from isolation or loneliness without a way to address it. But physiotherapy sessions and exercise routines involve interaction with a professional physiotherapist along with other participants depending on the type of the session and this is a great way to create a supportive environment for them. This can help reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness which can help the seniors be part of a community.

You can share stories of other individuals that have benefited from this service.

Real-life stories can be a source of inspiration for them and motivate them to keep going. This will give them a goal to strive towards when it comes to improving their health. You can also have guest speakers that have positive experiences with physiotherapy so that nobody feels like it is too late to experience the benefits of physiotherapy. To introduce physiotherapy, you can offer some gentle exercise classes that can help introduce some of the common exercises that are involved in physiotherapy. This will also give them an idea of what to expect.